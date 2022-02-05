Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $119,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

