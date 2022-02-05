Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,190 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.05.

REGN stock opened at $622.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

