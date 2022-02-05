Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of EBTC opened at $39.89 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

