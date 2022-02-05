EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 48.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $64.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.