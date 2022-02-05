Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

