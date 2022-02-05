Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.