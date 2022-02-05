Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 492,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,675. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.