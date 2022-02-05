Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.43-$7.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.35. 2,579,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $267.55 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.88 and a 200-day moving average of $332.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

