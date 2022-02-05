Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $374.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $355.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.19.

EL stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $267.55 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

