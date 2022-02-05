Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($47.75) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

