ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.