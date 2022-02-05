European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will announce sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $45.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 214,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

