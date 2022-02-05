Evoke Wealth LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

