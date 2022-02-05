Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $615,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

