Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 55,739 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 83.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

