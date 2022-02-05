Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 297 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,938,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $183.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

