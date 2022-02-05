Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €34.00 ($38.20) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($37.44).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.96 ($32.54) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

