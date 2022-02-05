Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

EVT stock opened at €30.47 ($34.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

