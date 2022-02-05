Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.