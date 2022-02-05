ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

