Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 9,698 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

