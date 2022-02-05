Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

