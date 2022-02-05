Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

EXPO traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

