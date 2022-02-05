F3Logic LLC Acquires 22,072 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.