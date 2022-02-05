F3Logic LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $99.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

