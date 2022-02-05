F3Logic LLC Has $761,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $675,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

