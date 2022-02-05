F3Logic LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

