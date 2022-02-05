Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $573.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $577.34 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

