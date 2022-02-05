Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

