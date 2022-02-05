Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $20.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $72.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $454.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

