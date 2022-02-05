FantasyGold Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $51,750.99 and $130.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.61 or 0.07262206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,665.70 or 1.00074059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

