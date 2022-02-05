Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Scott Ray Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

