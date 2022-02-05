Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $83,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 63,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $38.91 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

