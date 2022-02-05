Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.