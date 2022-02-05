Fei Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.53 or 0.07275862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.55 or 0.99769975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

