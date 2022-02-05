Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

