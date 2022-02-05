Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,983,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $113.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

