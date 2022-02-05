Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 264 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

