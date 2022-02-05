Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 4,492 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 186,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

