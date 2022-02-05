Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,266 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,709,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,669,000 after buying an additional 488,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.