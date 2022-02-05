Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $709,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 659.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

