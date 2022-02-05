Financial Comparison: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71% Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55 Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.63%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 121.60%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.58 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.53 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.78 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -34.86

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Cardiovascular Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.