First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 191,591 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.