First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

FNWB stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

