First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

