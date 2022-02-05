First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

