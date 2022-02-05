First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.