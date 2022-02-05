First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 216.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $5.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0179 dividend. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.