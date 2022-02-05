First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 27.4% in January

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $14.13 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

