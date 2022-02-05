Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $78,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

